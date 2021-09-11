Official in The Villages to pen letter to county over ‘deplorable’ condition of roads

A frustrated official in The Villages plans to write a letter to the Sumter County administrator over the “deplorable” condition of the roads in his district.

Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Schikora, a resident of the Village of Santo Domingo, said Friday he has tried to reach out to the county to discuss the condition of the roads, particularly in his district which also includes the villages of Alhambra, Santiago and a portion of Palo Alto. He said when he called the county, he got the runaround.

“I wasn’t able to get anywhere,” Schikora said.

While CDD 2 is responsible for villa roadways, all other roads are owned and maintained by Sumter County. CDD 2 includes 3,668 homes and was originally established in 1996.

“The Board is receiving many requests for Sumter County maintenance of these roadways,” Schikora said in draft letter presented to the board in its meeting Friday at Savannah Center.

In the letter to Administrator Bradley Arnold, Schikora will ask for a schedule detailing the county’s plans for repaving and reconstructing roads in CDD 2. Schikora said he wanted to seek input and agreement from his fellow supervisors before sending the letter to Arnold.