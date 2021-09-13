90.2 F
The Villages
Monday, September 13, 2021
Major tenant renews lease despite uncertainty at Spanish Springs Town Square

By Meta Minton

A major tenant has renewed its lease despite uncertainty at Spanish Springs Town Square.

MVP Athletic Club has renewed its leased at La Reina Building, a location it took over about a decade ago from the former Wellness Center, which was owned and operated by The Villages.

The MVP Athletic Club is located at La Reina Building at Spanish Springs.

MVP Athletic Club is a major draw at Spanish Springs, with hundreds of members working out each day at the private club, taking group classes or using the services of a personal trainer.

The future of Spanish Springs Town Square has been in doubt after The Villages announced its desire to open apartments at The Villages’ original town square. The Lady Lake Commission took a 3-2 stand against The Villages’ apartment proposal and was taken to court over that denial.

