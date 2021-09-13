Major tenant renews lease despite uncertainty at Spanish Springs Town Square

A major tenant has renewed its lease despite uncertainty at Spanish Springs Town Square.

MVP Athletic Club has renewed its leased at La Reina Building, a location it took over about a decade ago from the former Wellness Center, which was owned and operated by The Villages.

MVP Athletic Club is a major draw at Spanish Springs, with hundreds of members working out each day at the private club, taking group classes or using the services of a personal trainer.

The future of Spanish Springs Town Square has been in doubt after The Villages announced its desire to open apartments at The Villages’ original town square. The Lady Lake Commission took a 3-2 stand against The Villages’ apartment proposal and was taken to court over that denial.