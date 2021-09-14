Detectives seeking suspected vodka thief from Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking a suspected thief who slipped a bottle of vodka into his pants and left the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

The man entered the liquor store at 1:10 p.m. this past Thursday and concealed the bottle of vodka in his pants, then left the store without attempting to pay for it.

He was wearing a fishing-style full brim hat, white long sleeve shirt and blue jeans. He arrived and left the scene in a grey Toyota Tacoma.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Binegar at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477). Reference case number 4547.