Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Detectives seeking suspected vodka thief from Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

By Staff Report

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking a suspected thief who slipped a bottle of vodka into his pants and left the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking this suspect who allegedly stole liquor from the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

The man entered the liquor store at 1:10 p.m. this past Thursday and concealed the bottle of vodka in his pants, then left the store without attempting to pay for it.

He was wearing a fishing-style full brim hat, white long sleeve shirt and blue jeans. He arrived and left the scene in a grey Toyota Tacoma.

The suspect arrived and left in this Toyota Tacoma truck.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Binegar at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477). Reference case number 4547.

