Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Villager free on bond in pending DUI case jailed after caught driving again

By Meta Minton

James Stevens
James Stevens

A Villager free on bond in a pending drunk driving case was jailed after he was caught driving again.

James Stevens, 47, who lives at 1908 De Hoyos Place in the Village of Santo Domingo, was driving a white Ford pickup at 7:14 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in the area of La Grande Boulevard when he was caught on radar traveling 77 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A check revealed that Stevens’ drivers license had been suspended Aug. 6 after he refused to submit to a breath test. In that incident, he had been driving a golf cart without headlights when he got lost. He told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies he had been drinking beer at Sonny’s Real Pit BBQ at Lake Sumter Landing. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and released after posting $2,000 bond.

The Wisconsin native was arrested Saturday on a felony charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.

He pleaded not guilty Aug. 23 in the drunk driving case in Sumter County Court.

