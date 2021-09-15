88.1 F
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Villagers’ son arrested with fentanyl while driving in Fenney area

By Meta Minton

Todd Fitzgerald
The son of a couple in The Villages was arrested with fentanyl while he driving in the wee hours near the Village of Fenney.

Todd Fitzgerald, 36, who now lists an address at the PepperTree Apartments in Wildwood, was driving a Subaru SUV at 3:46 a.m. Wednesday when he was spotted by a Wildwood police officer who was aware that Fitzgerald has a suspended license. A traffic stop was initiated at Warm Springs Avenue and County Road 503. A check confirmed that his license had been suspended in July. Fitzgerald, whose parents live in the Village of St. Catherine, had been arrested last month on a charge of driving while license suspended.

During the traffic stop, the South Hampton, N.Y. native was found to be in possession of fentanyl. He was arrested on felony charges of driving while license suspended and drug possession. He is already on probation, therefore he was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Fitzgerald had been arrested last year at the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. He has a long history of arrests, including in 2015 when he was living elsewhere in The Villages and violated his probation.

