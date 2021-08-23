Villagers’ adult son arrested after caught driving on suspended license

The adult son of a couple in The Villages was arrested after he was caught driving on a suspended license.

Todd Fitzgerald, 36, who lives on Gilson Loop in the Village of St. Catherine, had been driving a blue Subaru SUV shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 301 near Pine Street when he was pulled over by a Wildwood police officer. A check revealed the South Hampton, N.Y. native had a suspended driver’s license due to an unpaid traffic fine. He also has four previous convictions for driving while license suspended. He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Fitzgerald had been arrested last year at the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. He has a long history of arrests, including in 2015 when he was living elsewhere in The Villages and violated his probation.