Blue Bell ice cream truck involved in crash on I-75 near Wildwood

A Blue Bell ice cream truck was struck in a crash Thursday on Interstate 75 near Wildwood.

A tractor trailer truck transporting glass driven by a 46-year-old Bushnell man at 11:44 a.m. had been southbound on I-75 when it partially drifted onto the outside shoulder where the Blue Bell ice cream truck was parked, near Mile Marker 327 about two miles north of the State Road 44 exit, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. When the Bushnell man’s truck hit the Blue Bell ice cream truck’s trailer, the Bushnell man was ejected from the vehicle. He suffered minor injuries. The report noted he had not been wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Blue Bell ice cream truck, a 47-year-old woman from Decherd, Tenn., also suffered minor injuries.