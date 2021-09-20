84.8 F
The Villages
Monday, September 20, 2021
Water Oaker arrested on charge of trespassing at Recreation Plantation

By Meta Minton

Paul Joseph Beck
A Water Oaker was arrested on a charge of trespassing at Recreation Plantation in Lady Lake.

Paul Joseph Beck, 52, who lives at 532 Spruce Drive in the 55+ community on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, drove his white Ford panel van on Saturday night to Recreation Plantation where he was stopped for not having a taglight and failure to stop at a stop sign, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. During the traffic stop, the Akron, Ohio native admitted he knew he should not be on the property of Recreation Plantation. A check revealed he had been trespassed April 17 from Recreation Plantation.

He was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

