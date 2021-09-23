79.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 23, 2021
Villager enters plea after taking golf cart for ride on Florida Turnpike

By Meta Minton

Carol Lynn Crispino
A Villager who took her new golf cart for a ride earlier this month on the Florida Turnpike has entered a plea to a charge of driving under the influence.

Carol Lynn Crispino, 64, who lives at 760 Kauska Way in the Fruitland Park section of The Villages, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in the case in Sumter County Court. Her written plea was entered by her attorney, Bradley Bonifacino.

Crispino was driving a brown 2021 Yamaha golf cart at 8:15 p.m. Sept. 4 when a Road Ranger spotted her traveling south on the turnpike near Exit 304. The New York native was directed to the Okahumpka Service Plaza where she admitted to a trooper from the Florida Highway Patrol that she had “about three drinks with dinner at Brownwood Square in The Villages,” the report said. She provided breath samples that registered .150 and .157 blood alcohol content.

She has already paid a $166 ticket charging her with improper operation of a golf cart on a roadway.

She remains free on $500 bond.

