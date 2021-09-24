85.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, September 24, 2021
type here...

Captiva Recreation Center Starfish Room closed beginning Monday

By Staff Report

The Captiva Recreation Center Starfish Room will be closed for maintenance Monday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Oct. 8.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Captiva Recreation Center at 259-7422.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Do these people think they can change opinions of President Trump?

A Village of Piedmont resident reflects on a recent Letter to the Editor and wonders if its author believes he can change the opinions people have about former President Trump.

Contributions to Gov. Ron DeSantis

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident questions the motive behind a recent Villages-News.com detailing recent contributions from residents and businesses in The Villages to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political coffers.

It has never been more important for the United States to lead

A loyal reader from Wisconsin writes in a Letter to the Editor that it has never been more important for the United States to lead.

Stop train track tragedies in Florida

A volunteer with Florida Operation Lifesaver urges his fellow Floridians to make safe choices around railroad tracks and trains.

Villagers should stay in The Villages and out of our towns

An Oxford woman, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a Villager who recently said he’s frustrated by the number of “outsiders” in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos