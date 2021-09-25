Lady Lake man arrested after allegedly head-butting his live-in lady friend

A 65-year-old Lady Lake man was arrested after allegedly head-butting his live-in lady friend.

Glenn John Dobson was taken into custody Wednesday night at his home at 5405 Griffin View Drive on a warrant charging him with third-degree felony battery.

The warrant stemmed from an Aug. 28 altercation during which the Massachusetts head-butted the woman with whom he lives, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded after a 911 call, but Dobson fled prior to their arrival at the home.

A check revealed that Dobson had been previously arrested on battery charges in 2013, 2016, 2019 and 2020. He had been convicted of burglary with assault or battery in 2000 and convicted of domestic battery in 2016.

Dobson was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.