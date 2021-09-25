Villager banned from swimming pool arrested on stalking charge

A Villager banned from a swimming pool after a political argument with a fellow resident has been arrested on a stalking charge.

Ed McGinty of the Village of Hadley was booked at 9:32 p.m. Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released at 5:15 a.m. Saturday after posting $5,000 bond.

McGinty was banned from the Village of Hadley pool on Thursday after a reportedly vulgar argument with a woman who arrived at the swimming pool wearing a T-shirt that proclaimed “Joe Biden Sucks.” McGinty, a well-known anti-Trumper who was at the pool with his golf cart, allegedly called the woman a “pig.”

McGinty has long been a controversial political force in The Villages, often parking his golf cart, adorned with anti-Trump signs, at prominent locations in The Villages.

McGinty allegedly went twice on Friday to the home of the woman with whom he had argued at the swimming pool. The arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was not available over the weekend.

McGinty’s golf cart was also spotted Friday afternoon at the Mallory Square pool.