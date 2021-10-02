87.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 2, 2021
Resident of The Villages loses license after golf cart DUI arrest

By Meta Minton

James Stevens

A resident of The Villages will lose his driver’s license for six months after a golf cart drunk driving arrest.

James Stevens, 47, who lives at 1908 De Hoyos Place in the Village of Santo Domingo, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. In addition to the loss of his driver’s license, he has been placed on probation for one year.

Stevens had been driving on a North Carolina license at about 10 p.m. Aug. 7 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed he was at the wheel of a golf cart without headlights at Morse Boulevard and Odell Circle. Stevens admitted he had been drinking beer at Sonny’s Real Pit BBQ at Lake Sumter Landing. He refused to submit to a breath test, leading to the immediate suspension of his license.

The Wisconsin native was at the wheel of a pickup on Sept. 11 when he was pulled over on the Historic Side of The Villages. He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He is due for sentencing in that case Nov. 15 in Lake County Court.

