Monday, October 4, 2021
Next they will be forcing us to get the flu vaccine

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I just read the article in the Sunday paper that stated, “the U.S. and Europe experienced hardly ‘any’ flu last winter”, and that the southern hemisphere was similar. However, I did not see an explanation as to how this sudden occurrence was possible, or why? I, for one, find it hard to believe this is a coincidence.
I have not fully trusted the testing accuracy, nor the reporting of numbers associated with COVID, both cases and deaths. Why hasn’t the annual flu vaccine ever been forced on people as is the COVID vaccine? I guess it’s only a matter of time…

Pete Oatis
Village of Sanibel

 

