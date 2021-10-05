87.4 F
Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Speeding habitual offender apprehended in Village of Fenney

By Meta Minton

Carlos Juan Perez
A speeding habitual offender was apprehended in the Village of Fenney.

Carlos Juan Perez, 38, of Ocala, was driving a silver passenger car at 7:30 p.m. Monday traveling south of Bigham Trail near Fenney Way when he was caught on radar traveling 37 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Perez admitted he does not have a valid driver’s license and a check with dispatch revealed he has been classified as a habitual traffic offender. His driving offenses include a 2009 arrest for driving under the influence and a 2010 suspension for failure to complete substance abuse treatment. He has also failed to pay traffic fines.

Perez was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

