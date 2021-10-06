336-unit Beaumont Apartments project receives approval from Wildwood special magistrate

The 336-unit Beaumont Apartments received a favorable recommendation for site plan approval Tuesday at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board.

Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of the project north of County Road 466A and east of County Road 462. Final approval is required by the city commission, which could consider the plan later this month.

The project is part of the Beaumont development across from Pinellas Plaza and also includes homes, businesses and a hotel under construction.

Apartments will be located in four four-story and four five-story buildings along County Road 462 at the east end of the property. Buildings will be 56 feet and 67 feet high.

The project will include 140 one-bedroom, 140 two-bedroom and 56 three-bedroom units along with 531 parking spaces.

Beaumont Apartments is one of a half dozen large housing developments with more than 1,600 homes and apartments planned or under construction along Powell Road and County Road 462.

Last month, commissioners approved a development agreement for a $110-million, 36-acre project northwest of Powell Road and County Road 44A behind the Wildwood Community Center. The project will include at least 320 apartments, 150 senior independent living apartments and 100,000 square feet of medical office space.

Village Pointe on 28 acres northwest of the intersection of county roads 462 and 466A will have 335 apartments while Wildwood Cottages will have 71 units.

Wildwood Preserve will have 126 apartments along Powell Road at County Road 144.

Holt also recommended approval Tuesday of the Munz development with 69 rental homes across from St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church. Another 120 single-family homes are under construction at Triumph South near the curve on CR 462. The Villas project will feature 182 single-family detached homes.

The volume of construction activity led Mayor Ed Wolf to suggest in July that road improvements may be needed on the three-lane County Road 462 north of County Road 466A.