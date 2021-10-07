Incumbent Villager will have to fend off challenger in school board re-election bid

An incumbent Villager will have to fend off a challenger next year in her school board re-election bid.

Joan Halstead of the Village of Palo Alto has filed paperwork indicating she intends to challenge incumbent Sumter County School Board member Sally Moss, who has filed to run for re-election.

Halstead is a former special education teacher in the Scranton (Pennsylvania) Public School District.

The non-partisan school board race will appear next year on Sumter County election ballots.

Moss of the Village of Virginia Trace was originally appointed to the school board in 2018 by Gov. Rick Scott to fill a vacancy created by the death of fellow Villager Haydn Evans. Moss ran later that year and won election.