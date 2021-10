To the Editor:

I just read your piece on Ed McGinty’s plea. I think it’s outrageous that you printed his personal finances for the world to read. What business is it of yours or anyone else’s?

There have been numerous pieces in this rag about other arrests and you didn’t print their finances. I think it would be fair to say that this is obvious bias on the part of Villages-News.com

Marilyn Williams

Village of St. James