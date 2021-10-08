CDD 2 board members mourn passing of their fellow supervisor

Community Development District 2 supervisors on Friday mourned the loss of a fellow supervisor.

CDD 2 Supervisor Bryan Lifsey of the Village of Alhabmra passed away Sept. 20 at the age of 77.

CDD 2 Vice Chairman Barton Zoellner declared Friday as “Bryan Lifsey Day,” the same day a memorial service was being held in his honor.

“Bryan worked extremely hard. He was always extremely well prepared,” Zoellner said.

Lifsey was also well known for his work with Seniors vs. Crime and in 2019 was honored for his efforts by Attorney General Ashley Moody.

The CDD 2 Board of Supervisors is now taking on the task of finding a replacement to fill the board vacancy. The term runs through 2022 and will be filled by appointment.

Applicants will need to complete the paperwork by Dec. 1. The board hopes to name a successor at the December board meeting.