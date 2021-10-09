Something is happening at The Villages Daily Sun

85.1 F
Saturday, October 9, 2021
By Scott Fenstermaker

To paraphrase Buffalo Springfield, “There’s something happening at The Villages Daily Sun; what is ain’t exactly clear.”

Traditionally, the Daily Sun has not published editorials. Instead of editorials supporting the Developer’s interests, the Daily Sun has either buried, spun, distorted, or lied about news reflecting unfavorably upon The Villages or the Developer.  A few examples of this are:

• The Daily Sun’s series of “articles” about the new Sumter County Commissioners Estep, Miller, and Search, who were elected in a landslide when three of the Developer’s puppet Commissioners were thrown out of office.  The “articles” were rife with personal attacks on the new Commissioners and full of spin, distortions, and lies about the Developer’s sweetheart impact fee and the 25 percent property-tax hike that the Developer’s puppet Commissioners instituted to preserve it.

• The Daily Sun’s burying the scandal about Representative Hage’s frustrating the new Commissioners by sponsoring state legislation tailored to protect the Developer’s sweetheart impact fee and worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the Developer (at the expense of Hage’s constituents) while Hage was on the Developer’s payroll for $350,000.14.  [While it is obvious what Hage did for the $350,000.00, perhaps The Daily Sun could have revealed what he did for the 14 cents.]

• The Daily Sun’s “Letters to the Editor” column’s traditionally insulating the Developer from public criticism by refusing to publish any letters critical of the Developer or The Villages or that were “political”. 

Surprisingly, a couple of weeks ago, things started to change.  The Daily Sun actually published an editorial.  The editorial was, not surprisingly, a vitriolic attack on the new commissioners.  It was full distortion and lies, but at least it was labeled an editorial and was not disguised as a news article.  More recently, on Oct. 3, the Daily Sun actually published a letter that was critical of its coverage of the new Commissioners.

So, something is happening at The Daily Sun, and what it is ain’t exactly clear.  What could it be?  Could the Daily Sun fitfully be inching its way toward journalistic integrity?

Scott Fenstermaker is a resident of The Villages.

Landscaper with children in company-owned truck arrested with THC oil

Crime
A speeding driver at the wheel of a company-owned landscaping truck was arrested with THC oil.
Fruitland Park man jailed after alleged hair-pulling attack on girlfriend and her daughter

Crime
A Fruitland Park man was jailed after an alleged hair-pulling attack on his girlfriend and her daughter.
Vodka has evolved: Meet the world’s first “functional spirit”

Business
When the cocktail hour rolls around, is vodka your drink of choice? If so, you’re in luck. Believe it or not, there’s a smarter way to drink this beloved beverage.
Bradenton Recreation Center and family pool closed Thursday

News
The Bradenton Recreation Center and family pool will be closed Thursday.
Despised speed bumps will be downsized at tunnel in The Villages

News
Residents’ complaints have prompted the decision to downsize speed bumps in a tunnel in The Villages.
Squatters reportedly living in abandoned home in The Villages

News
Squatters are reportedly living in an abandoned home in The Villages.
Deteriorating roof becomes a problem at home in foreclosure in The Villages

News
A deteriorating roof at a home in foreclosure in The Villages was the subject of a public hearing Friday before the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors.
Villager arrested after allegedly stalking his former housekeeper

Crime
A 78-year-old Villager has been arrested after allegedly stalking his former housekeeper.
Official concerned sensitivity to aesthetics in The Villages could be lost to strict legal opinion

News
A Community Development District 1 supervisor has expressed concern that the sensitivity to aesthetics in The Villages could be lost to a strict legal opinion.
CDD 2 board members mourn passing of their fellow supervisor

News
Community Development District 2 supervisors on Friday mourned the loss of a fellow supervisor.
