The Villages
Saturday, October 9, 2021
The Villages cancels annual Government Day due to COVID-19

By Meta Minton

The Villages has canceled its annual Government Day due to concerns about the possible spread of COVID-19.

This is the second year in a row that Government Day has been canceled due to the pandemic.

Government Day has been a popular event for many years, attracting nearly 1,000 people. The most-recent Government Day was held at Eisenhower Recreation Center.

District officials said the event had to be canceled due to the potential danger of having so many people grouped together in an indoor setting.

