84.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, October 11, 2021
type here...

Wildwood leaders endorse $6.7-million plan to improve two busy roadways

By Marv Balousek

Wildwood commissioners Tuesday endorsed a $6.7-million plan to improve Clay Drain Road and Signature Drive, a narrow stretch of road that provides a bypass to heavily traveled U.S. 301 and State Road 44.

Commissioners adopted an engineering study offered by Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc. of Ocala, an early step in the process of improving the road.

Clay Drain Road begins at U.S. 301 about a block south of the SR 44 intersection and runs east through an industrial park to Signature Drive, which then runs north to the Powell Road and SR 44 intersection.

The two roads provide a less congested shortcut for Villagers exiting the Florida Turnpike and planning to go north on Powell Road to County Road 466A. Eventually, Clay Drain Road will become right-turn only at U.S. 301 so it is expected to be used mostly by eastbound traffic.

But Clay Drain Road today often floods and is barely wide enough for two cars to pass.

Traffic is expected nearly to double from about 6,440 vehicles daily in 2025, when the improvements could be finished, to 11,170 two decades later, according to the Kimley Horn study.

The study recommends expanding the road on its north side to create wider pavement and drainage ditches, but keeping it one lane in each direction. The expansion would require city acquisition of a strip of adjacent property.

Four drainage ponds would be created to ease flooding problems.

A curve would replace stop signs at the intersection of the two roads. The study also suggests upgrading Signature Drive at SR 44 to include three northbound lanes for turning vehicles and those continuing to Powell Drive.

Mayor Ed Wolf said the importance of the road will increase as the Florida Department of Transportation makes improvements to U.S. 301.

“There are going to be a lot of growing pains with this,” he said. “You better expect that one day it’s going to become a four-lane road.”

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The template for sports pools

A Village of McClure resident alleges that unless a Villager plays water volleyball they are excluded from using the Everglades Sports Pool five afternoons a week.

Security concerns at Lake Sumter Landing square

A Village of Mallory Square resident describes an incident which occurred at Lake Sumter Landing. In a Letter to the Editor, he raises a concern about security at that town square.

Daughter-in-law recording mother-in-law conversation

In a Letter to the Editor, an Oxford man raises a legal point about a New Jersey woman charged with unlawfully recording a call with her mother-in-law in The Villages.

Leave the parents out of it

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista resident objects to some of the reporting in Villages-News.com.

Thank you to helpful neighbor

A Village of Pinellas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers thanks to a helpful neighbor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos