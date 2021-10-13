Ask Yourself – If You Didn’t Have Knee Pain, Would You Even Be Looking for a Doctor?

By Robert Dean, M.D.

Arthritis knee pain is precisely like a toothache.

When you get a cavity, the nerves underneath the hard enamel are not protected and feel pain from the pressure of chewing. The dentist always wants to try and save your tooth, so they will first see if a filling or root canal will stop the nerve pain and solve your problem. When the tooth is cracked or too far gone, the dentist will place a crown over the root. A crown treats your tooth pain by cutting and grinding away the top of the tooth, down to the root, because that is where the painful nerve endings live. By cutting out the top of your tooth, the pain is gone…but so is most of your tooth! This is why the lab has to make a porcelain cap to glue on top of the root so you can chew.

Total knee replacement surgery is precisely like a dental crown.

The orthopedic surgeon cuts away the ends of the bone where the painful nerve endings live. This makes your knee pain go away…but now you don’t have a knee joint! So, the implant company provides a titanium prosthetic hinge that the surgeon glues onto the cut-off ends of the bone so you can walk. It is a large hospital-based surgery performed under general anesthesia.

Just like a root canal that saves your tooth, AROmotion can save your knee.

We will have one of our Board-Certified Physicians review your images and medical case to determine if your knee is mechanically intact. If you are a candidate for our FDA-approved micro-procedure, we can stop the nerve pain, promote healing of the cavities, and save your natural joint. It is an outpatient micro-procedure using a local anesthetic, with virtually zero downtime.

Medicare, UnitedHealthcare, and most major insurance carriers cover our AROmotion knee procedure!

Contact Us Today To Request Your NO-RISK, FREE Consultation.

www.aromotion.com | 352-646-2845