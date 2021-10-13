87.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Biden is breaking records

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Joe Biden’s approval ratings have dipped to a new low of 38 percent. We attribute this to the following factors:
1. Failure to control the virus
2. Allowing open borders
3. Not testing and not vaccinating illegals entering the USA
4. Leaving behind Americans behind enemy lines in Afghanistan. turning the country over to the Taliban, not securing Bagram Air Base and leaving $85B worth of pristine USA weapons behind
5. Crime explosion in cities across the USA
6. Attacks on parents who complain about school children’s exposure to CRT and other Leftist indoctrination
7. Inflation the highest in over 30 years
8. Huge spending bills with funds going to mostly pork
9. Energy policy mismanagement causing huge spike in gasoline prices at the pump
10. Shortage of workers due to USG benefits exceeding pat for workers
11. Backlog of cargo ships at ports of entry on both coasts causing drastic consumer goods shortages, higher prices and business failures
12. Anticipate income tax strangulation
13. Huge expansion of USG red tape
14. Lying to the public
15. Vaccine mandates that don’t follow science
16. Fake news from the WH such as stage props
17. Using high tech to spy on Americans
18. Teaching indoctrination to our military contra to our Constitutional value system
19. Appeasing our number 1 adversary China
20. Failure to rescue our Americans held captive abroad
21. Focusing on spending pork vice real needed infrastructure such as roads, bridges etc
22. Not continuing to develop additional virus treatment medications
23. Discontinuing our Southern Border Wall
A citizens’ group here in The Villages has starting meeting to discuss this monster of low ratings and has been wondering just how low they will go. Only consensus now is that the will not dip below ZERO because in spite of the turmoil, for some reason, there is still a handful of staunch Biden supporters who are working overtime to pump up Joe.

Gio Linh
Village of Buttonwood

 

