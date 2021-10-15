85.7 F
The Villages
Friday, October 15, 2021
Odell Recreation Center and pool to be closed for maintenance

By Staff Report

The Odell Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance Thursday, Oct. 21.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Odell Recreation Center at (352) 750-2700.

