79.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, October 15, 2021
type here...

Villagers contend short-term rental fueled standoff forcing them from their homes

By Meta Minton

Villagers are blaming a short-term rental situation for fueling an armed standoff that forced them from their homes.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team was called Sept. 29 to a home on Merryweather Way at Creekside Landing. The man who barricaded himself in the home was believed to be armed and some areas of the community were evacuated or under lockdown for six to seven hours.

A Villager shot this photo of the SWAT team through her screen window
A Villager shot this photo of the SWAT team through her screen window.

“We did not know what was going on. We did not know what we were in for. I saw this guy with a big gun. The SWAT guys just kept coming and coming,” said Linda Sellars, who lives on Merryweather Way.

She and her neighbors described the terror they felt that day when they appeared Friday before the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors.

The SWAT team was called last month to a standoff in the home in Creekside Landing
The SWAT team was called last month to a standoff at the home in Creekside Landing.

She and her neighbors said that the home in Creekside Landing has been a short-term rental and there has been turnover every couple of days or weeks.

“This coming and going and not knowing who is there is scary,” said Sellars, who has lived for 10 years in Creekside Landing, which for many years was used to house The Villages’ guests visiting on the Lifestyle Preview Plan. The Villages of Lake-Sumter Inc. still owns four homes on Merryweather Way.

Janet Coccioletti, who also lives on Merryweather Way, complained that the short-term rental situation has created a “revolving door.” She said some of the tenants included workers building homes in the southern end of The Villages. Coccioletti said they had large, diesel-spewing trucks.

“It was supposed to be rented to two people. There were 10 people staying there,” she said.

Coccioletti also said that during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when she and her neighbors stayed close to home, renters were freely coming and going from the rental property on Merryweather Way.

Howard Alls who lives on Southern Sun Drive in Creekside Landing said The Villages is changing.

“It’s not the community we bought into,” Alls said. “Society is changing. And our deed restrictions aren’t keeping up.”

CDD 8 supervisors could not offer much help.

“You can go online and rent a property. They can rent a house in The Villages for a couple of days and go to Disney. There is no control by The Villages,” said Supervisor Phil Walker.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Water sales by Lady Lake to Sumter County residents

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager contends the Town of Lady Lake has no business providing water for development across the line in Sumter County.

Don’t believe the Daily Sun when it comes to Reverse One Sumter

A Lake Panasoffkee resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to set the record straight on representation on the Sumter County Commission.

Ed McGinty vows to return to Hadley pool

Villager Ed McGinty, who faces a stalking charge after a political disagreement at a swimming pool in The Villages, has vowed to return to that pool later this month. Read his Letter to the Editor.

American citizens abandoned in Afghanistan

A Village of Mallory Square, in a Letter to the Editor, blames president Biden for “abandoning” American citizens in Afghanistan.

Sumter County Republican Club has become a clique

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident objects to an upcoming fundraiser being put on by the Sumter County Republican Club.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos