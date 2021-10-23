Bone spur a legitimate disqualification from service in the military

To the Editor:

Vincent Pizzo should let go of his obvious disdain (I used a kind word) for President Trump. He accuses President Trump of “ draft dodging.”

Mr. Pizzo is ignorant of true meaning of draft dodging. Draft dodging is against the law and punishable by prison time. If President Trump was guilty of draft dodging he would have served jail time. Mr. Pizzo, please produce a document showing President Trump served time as a draft dodger. If not, Mr Pizzo, you have fibbed to make a point. That’s unethical and you should apologize for your false accusation.

Oh and by the way, Mr. Pizzo, a bone spur is a legitimate disqualification from service in the military. Look it up. A doctor and no amount of money can develop a bone spur. You can apologize about that falsehood as well, Mr. Pizzo.

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square