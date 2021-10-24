70-year-old Villager to lose driver’s license after golf cart DUI arrest

A 70-year-old Villager will lose her driver’s license as the result of her arrest this summer on a drunk driving charge after she was found in a golf cart at a Citizens First Bank location.

Janis Withrow Kampka, 70, who lives at 3840 Fairfield St. in the Village of Glenbrook, pleaded no contest last week to a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

The St. Petersburg native was arrested July 23 after Sumter County sheriff’s deputes were called to Citizens First Bank at Southern Trace Plaza when a caller reported a “suspicious person.” A deputy arrived at the bank and found Kampka in the golf cart with its keys in the ignition. It appeared Kampka had been drinking and her movements were “very slow and seemed lethargic,” according to an arrest report. Kampka agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but she was unsteady on her feet and “almost fell several times,” the report said. She provided breath samples that registered .149 and .153 blood alcohol content.

Kampka had been ticketed Jan. 21 on an open container charge after she was found to have a cup of wine in her lap in her golf cart at CVS on County Road 466 in The Villages. She paid a $166 fine.