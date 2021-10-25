Intoxicated woman arrested after altercation at Continental Country Club

An intoxicated woman was arrested after an altercation at Continental Country Club in Wildwood.

Krystal Lynn Barnett, 59, was arrested on a charge of battery at 1:56 a.m. Sunday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies who were investigating a 911 hangup call. Barnett showed up at a home at Continental Country Club and was given permission to stay overnight. However, Barnett began to consume “a large amount of alcohol” prior to an altercation breaking out at the home. She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Barnett has been arrested several times:

• This past month she was taken into custody after she was spotted hanging around outside Publix at Magnolia Plaza in The Villages. She was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

• She was arrested on a charge of disorderly intoxication May 30 at the Tate Gregory Villas. She said she had been “kicked out” of the home due to an argument she had with a male occupant. An officer attempted to make contact with the man, but he would not come to the door, the report said. Barnett, who had a half empty bottle of vodka in her backpack, said she had no other place to stay.

• Barnett was arrested last year after an attack on personnel at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.