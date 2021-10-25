We should blame Obama

To the Editor:

Nick Gotch accused Larry Moran about his post that President Obama canceled the hypersonic weapons program. Well, Mr. Gotch is wrong about that as the following article points out:

Missile Defense Policy: A Misguided Legacy

September 15, 2016

Michaela Dodge, Ph.D.

Former Research Fellow, Missile Defense & Nuclear Deterrence

Obama called ballistic missile defense programs “unproven” and vowed to cut them.[1] As President, Barack Obama eventually had to appreciate the value that missile defense brings to the U.S. strategic posture and allied relationships. The Obama Administration initially cancelled some of the most important missile defense programs that were started after the United States withdrew from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2002. The Obama White House has been proven wrong on its missile defense policies time and again over the past seven and a half years.

Mr. Gotch cherry picked an article about a decision made by the Air Force long after Obama’s Initial order.

Gotcha, Mr. Gotch.

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square