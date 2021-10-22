Larry Moran was wrong about which president canceled weapons program

Dear Mr. Moran:

You wrote an interesting letter to the editor regarding the U.S. Air Force has cancelled the Hypersonic Conventional Strike Weapon program. I am writing this in an attempt to stop false information being published since the letter to the editor program does not check truthfulness of letters received.

A few minutes of Google brought many responses and prove your claim is inaccurate. The project was stopped in 2020 and guess who was the president at the time. Here is just one of the articles Google found: https://www.defensenews.com/smr/federal-budget/2020/02/10/the-air-force-just-canceled-one-of-its-hypersonic-weapons-programs/

Nick Gotch

Village of Osceola Hills