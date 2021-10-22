86.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, October 22, 2021
type here...

Larry Moran was wrong about which president canceled weapons program

By Letters to the Editor

Dear Mr. Moran:

You wrote an interesting letter to the editor regarding the U.S. Air Force has cancelled the Hypersonic Conventional Strike Weapon program. I am writing this in an attempt to stop false information being published since the letter to the editor program does not check truthfulness of letters received.

A few minutes of Google brought many responses and prove your claim is inaccurate. The project was stopped in 2020 and guess who was the president at the time. Here is just one of the articles Google found: https://www.defensenews.com/smr/federal-budget/2020/02/10/the-air-force-just-canceled-one-of-its-hypersonic-weapons-programs/

Nick Gotch
Village of Osceola Hills

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Larry Moran was wrong about which president canceled weapons program

A Village of Osceola Hills resident in a Letter to the Editor rebuts Larry Moran’s recent allegation about which president canceled a weapons program.

Speed bumps at tunnel near Freedom Pointe

A Village of Santo Domingo resident writes in a Letter to the Editor that the speed bump issue at the golf cart tunnel near Freedom Pointe has apparently gone from bad to worse.

Selling off Lady Lake’s water is not worth it

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident urges Lady Lake officials to remember that water is a precious resource. Selling it for development in Sumter County would be foolish.

Colin Powell was a patriot while Trump was a draft dodger

A Village of Winifred resident writes that the late Colin Powell was a true patriot while former President Donald Trump was a draft dodger. Read his Letter to the Editor.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio puts his own political agenda first

The chairman of the Florida Democratic Party contends that U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is putting his own political agenda ahead of what’s best for Florida.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos