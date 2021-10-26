Homeless woman with box cutter arrested at gazebo at Wildwood City Hall

A homeless woman with a box cutter was arrested at the gazebo at Wildwood City Hall.

Dominque Laronda Douglas, 34, was spotted at the gazebo on Main Street by an officer on routine patrol early Tuesday morning, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Douglas had previously been banned from the gazebo.

She would not cooperate with the officer who asked for her identification. The officer attempted to handcuff her, but she pulled her hands away, the report said. The officer eventually placed Douglas in a patrol car, but she demanded to speak to the officer’s commanding officer. When a sergeant arrived at the scene, Douglas said she had a “blade” in her pocket. She was found to be in possession of a yellow box cutter.

She was arrested on charges of trespassing and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.