Illinois man and Nevada woman arrested on I-75 in Sumter County

An Illinois man and a Nevada woman were arrested after their vehicle was traveling 90 miles an hour on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

Samantha Johnnie Belle Barker, 21, of Carson City, Nev., was at the wheel of a silver Toyota Corolla which did not have a license plate at 11:47 a.m. Wednesday headed southbound on I-75, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Prior to a traffic stop near Mile Marker 309 at Bushnell, something appeared to have been tossed from the vehicle.

Barker provided a Nevada identification card and an Indiana title for the vehicle. The odor of marijuana was detected coming from the vehicle. She identified her passenger as 25-year-old Patrick Perez. The Illinois man claimed he didn’t have any identification.

Perez refused to step out of the vehicle. Barker rolled up the vehicle’s windows and ordered the trooper to summon a supervisor to the scene. When a sergeant arrived on the scene, Perez continued to refuse to exit the vehicle. He “tensed up” and would not cooperate when troopers pulled him from the car. A pipe with marijuana residue was found in his pocket.

A K-9 was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were discovered.

Perez was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and possession of drug equipment. Barker was arrested on charges of failure to register a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana. Both were taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.