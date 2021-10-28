78.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 28, 2021
Trust the election processes

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

This publication recently reported on two election-related items. Lake County Republicans joined those in Brevard County calling for a total audit of the 2020 election results in Florida. The second item referenced a recent statement issued by the 67 Florida Supervisors of Elections in which they express concern about the misinformation campaigns that continue to erode voter confidence.
Thankfully, Gov. DeSantis has responded by saying he has complete confidence in our Florida election processes and officials and said he won’t support such an audit process.
In a recent editorial in the Wall Street Journal, Gerald Seib wrote, “Doubts about election integrity are like a deadly virus moving through the body politic. Politicians should beware: Like any virus, this one can’t be contained on one side or other of a partisan divide. Eventually it will infect and undermine all of democracy….both parties, after all, exist only if Americans embrace the system that elects their nominees.”
The League of Women Voters provides free non-partisan education about the redistricting process in Florida as well as the changes in voting procedures approved when the Florida legislature passed SB 90. Please contact legitimate sources to verify your election information.

Gail Formanack, co-president
League of Women Voters
Village of Hemingway

 

