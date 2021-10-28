Villager arrested after allegedly stalking woman he called a ‘gold digger’

A 72-year-old Villager has been arrested after allegedly stalking a woman he called a “gold digger.”

Robert Cornelius Farrell, who lives in the Greenbriar Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant charging him with stalking.

The woman who is the apparent object of Farrell’s unreturned affections provided Marion County sheriff’s deputies with multiple emails, handwritten notes and accounts of Farrell stalking her in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Farrell repeatedly showed up at a swimming pool where the woman was, even though he had been warned repeatedly by deputies to stay away from her. He was also spotted driving his golf cart by her home. Farrell admitted he was driving his golf cart when he saw the woman walking on Sept. 30 and flashed the “peace sign” at her, according to the arrest report. He repeatedly sent the woman email, including one earlier this month in which he begged the woman for “another chance.” In August, he sent the woman an email referring to her “sexual tendencies” and called her a “gold digger.” In another email, he accused her of chasing after his money.

Farrell was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail where he was initially held without bond.