The Villages
Sunday, October 31, 2021
Villages Pops Chorus will be presenting ‘We Need a Little Christmas’

By Staff Report

The Villages Pops Chorus is back after almost two years with their annual holiday concert, this time called “We Need a Little Christmas.”

The concerts will be at North Lake Presbyterian Church on Dec. 6, with performances at 3 and 6 p.m. All tickets are $15, general admission, and go on sale on Nov. 3 through The Villages Box Office outlets and will be sold at the door if not sold out (the concert has been a sell out for the last four years). Part of the proceeds will be donated to All One Family, Inc., and other local charities. Since their inception in 2014, the Pops Chorus has donated over $168,000 to local charities.

The Villages Pops Chorus is well-known for holiday concerts that are both energizing and uplifting, with songs like “We Need a Little Christmas,” a medley from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” the iconic “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” the modern classic by Pentatonix “That’s Christmas to Me.”

