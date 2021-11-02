80.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, November 2, 2021
Congress should bring up one expenditure at a time

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Why must spending bills be allowed to be voted upon without knowing how each dollar will be spent and on what that expense is?
With Congress authorizing a dollar sum without any specificity seems silly. And yet we allow that to happen and then we complain on where the money goes.
Congress should be told to bring each expenditure up one at a time. This bulk allowance for money to be spent without allocating each dollar on the front end allows for spending on items that are not necessary but only assist in some politician to be re-elected.
If the expenditure is reasonable it should pass examination.

Joseph Kibitlewski PhD
Spruce Creek South

 

