Sumter County Health Department issues alert for Lake Panasoffkee

The Sumter County Health Department has issued a health alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins found in locations east of central Lake Panasoffkee.

This alert is in response to a water sample taken on Oct. 26.

The public should exercise the following precautions:

· Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom.

· Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or discolored or smelly water.

· Keep pets away from the area. Waters where there are algae blooms are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should have a different source of water when algae blooms are present.

· Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate the toxins.

· Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts and cook fish well.

· Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.