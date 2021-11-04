Rohan Recreation Center and sports pool will be closed

The Rohan Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed for maintenance on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Rohan Recreation Center at (352) 674-8400.
