68.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, November 4, 2021
type here...

Rohan Recreation Center and sports pool will be closed

By Staff Report

The Rohan Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed for maintenance on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Rohan Recreation Center at (352) 674-8400.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Questioning the sanity of the Democratic party

After being a loyal Democrat for 50 years, a Village of Lynnhaven resident is questioning the sanity of the Democratic party.

We need traffic enforcement in The Villages portion of Lady Lake

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of El Cortez resident contends traffic enforcement is needed in The Villages portion of Lady Lake.

World leaders must act on climate change

A reader from Wisconsin, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case for the urgent need for action when it comes to climate change.

Critical Race Theory is NOT being taught in schools

A Village of Hacienda resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Critical Race Theory or CRT is not being taught in our schools.

President Biden is complicit in human trafficking

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends that President Biden is complicit in human trafficking. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos