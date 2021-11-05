61.8 F
The Villages
Friday, November 5, 2021
Sunrise And Birds At Ashland Pond In The Villages

By Staff Report

Check out these birds flying in front of a sunrise at Ashland Pond in the Village of Ashland. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing his photo!

