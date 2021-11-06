54.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 6, 2021
type here...

UF Health announces $2 million purchase of property in Summerfield

By Staff Report

The University of Florida Health has purchased 27 acres of land in Summerfield for more than $2 million to expand its medical footprint in the area.

UF Health, which owns UF Health-The Villages Hospital and UF Health-Leesburg Hospital, purchased the property in October. It is adjacent to a Kangaroo Express to its north along U.S. Hwy. 441 and Southeast Sunset Harbor Road.

The exact price was $2,213,923 and the property was sold on Oct. 22.

UF Health announced in December 2019 it was taking over the hospitals in The Villages and Leesburg.

The UF Health network of hospitals and physician practices manages more than 3 million inpatient and outpatient visits each year and serves patients from all 67 Florida counties, from around the nation and from more than 30 countries.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Is President Biden struggling with the truth?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident wonders if President Biden is struggling with the truth about illegal aliens.

Reed Panos and the PWAC

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident responds to a recent Opinion piece on the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

President Biden has failed America

A Village of Amelia resident contends President Biden has failed our country. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Too many pets in public?

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader asks if we are seeing too many pets in public these days.

Questioning the sanity of the Democratic party

After being a loyal Democrat for 50 years, a Village of Lynnhaven resident is questioning the sanity of the Democratic party.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos