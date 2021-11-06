UF Health announces $2 million purchase of property in Summerfield

The University of Florida Health has purchased 27 acres of land in Summerfield for more than $2 million to expand its medical footprint in the area.

UF Health, which owns UF Health-The Villages Hospital and UF Health-Leesburg Hospital, purchased the property in October. It is adjacent to a Kangaroo Express to its north along U.S. Hwy. 441 and Southeast Sunset Harbor Road.

The exact price was $2,213,923 and the property was sold on Oct. 22.

UF Health announced in December 2019 it was taking over the hospitals in The Villages and Leesburg.

The UF Health network of hospitals and physician practices manages more than 3 million inpatient and outpatient visits each year and serves patients from all 67 Florida counties, from around the nation and from more than 30 countries.