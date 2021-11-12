68.4 F
The Villages
Friday, November 12, 2021
CDDs want to hear from residents about power washing at moldy properties

By Meta Minton

Officials are ready to hear from residents with regard to power washing at moldy properties in The Villages.

Supervisors of Community Development Districts 1 through 4 want to hear from residents before they proceed with adopting rule changes to permit power washing and trimming hedges at homes in violation of deed compliance.

Supervisors have grown frustrated with their inability to deal with problems like mold, particularly at abandoned homes. They have been feeling the heat from residents upset about eyesores in their neighborhoods.

CDDs have been limited to cutting the grass at homes which have been found in violation of the “neat and clean” deed restriction.

Community Development District 4 recently broke new ground by exploring the possibility of taking on power washing and hedge trimming. Other CDDs followed CDD 4’s lead.

The cost of power washing would be $150 per hour, plus a $100 administrative fee.

The idea received some push back in CDD 1. Supervisor Judy Biebesheimer said she was fearful of pouring more money into neglected or abandoned properties where the fines may never be collected.

“I don’t think we’ve recovered the money from fines. How much more do we want to take on?” she asked.

CDD 1 Board Chairman Kathy Porter said the next step, receiving public comment from residents, would provide an insight into the appetite of residents to take on the potential costs of power washing and hedge trimming.

“If you live next door to a house that is unkempt, you are going to be far more interested in seeing the District do something about it,” Porter said.

She added a public hearing, “would give us the chance to hear from our residents.”

The majority of CDD 1 members agreed to move forward and receive public comment.

Likewise, CDDs 2, 3 and 4 and will receive public comment in future meetings.

“I definitely want to move forward with this,” said CDD 3 Supervisor Gail Lazenby.

