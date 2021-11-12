76 F
Friday, November 12, 2021
Haciendas of Mission Hills swimming pool will be closed on Monday

By Staff Report

The Haciendas of Mission Hills neighborhood recreation area and adult swimming pool will be closed for maintenance on Monday, Nov. 15.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Lake Miona Recreation Center at (352) 430-2950.

Biden’s Build Back Better boondoggle

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in Letter to Editor, points to President Biden’s Build Back Better “boondoggle” and accuses the president of assuming that Americans are stupid.

Congressman Webster misrepresents proposal to raise taxes on the ultra wealthy

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident responds to a recent Opinion piece by Congressman Daniel Webster about taxation.

Kyle Rittenhouse trial

In a Letter to the Editor, our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South weighs in on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Racist highway? Are you kidding me?

A Village of Summerhill resident follows up on a previous Letter to the Editor about “racists” highways.

Volunteer and make a difference in the life of a child

A Village of Glenbrook resident in a Letter to the Editor, says that by volunteering you can be the difference needed for a child in a desperate situation.

