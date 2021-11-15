Norma Jean Dearden passed away peacefully on September 24th, 2021, in The Villages, FL with her youngest son, John, at her side. She was 86 years young, born on October 7th, 1934 in McKeesport, PA to the late Irene Considine Devey and John Devey of East Greenbush, NY. After graduating high school from Vencentian Institute in Albany, NY, Norma Jean married her high school sweetheart, the late Bobby Joe Smith, in Huntington, WV where they lived with their children until his untimely death in 1963. While raising three young children, Norma Jean made the decision to attend Marshall University and the State University of New York at Albany, earning her bachelors and masters’ degrees to pursue her passion of teaching students with special needs. She began her teaching career in New York. Later, she taught at Auburn University then accepted a position at the Louisiana Department of Education. After 6 years, she moved to Orlando where she taught in the Orange County Public School System for 19 years. She then married her 2nd husband, Ronald Arthur Dearden in 1988, and were wed for 17 years until his death in 2005. Thereafter, she moved to The Villages, FL where she made many dear friends with whom she enjoyed her well-deserved retirement and her outings with her Red Hat Society Chapter, St. Vincent de Paul Singles Club, Four Score Club, and the Celtic Club. Norma Jean is survived by her daughter, Linda-Jean Schneider (Lee) of Chalfont, PA; son, Daniel Joseph Smith (Margaret) of Baton Rouge, LA; and son, John Arthur Smith of Stevenson Ranch, CA. “Granie-Jean” will be dearly missed by her five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren in whom she treasured. Norma Jean is also survived by her brother, James Devey (Peg) of Port St. Lucie, FL, her sister-in-law, Susan Devey of Oceanside, CA, and several loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Ronald Devey of Oceanside, CA, and John Devey of East Greenbush, NY. The family would like to offer many thanks to her dear friends in The Villages that looked after her, especially Maureen Lucia who assisted her during her decline. On Tuesday, November 16th at 9:00 a.m. there will be a visitation followed by a memorial mass at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider contributing to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or a charity of your choice in her memory.