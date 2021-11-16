Lady Lake police officers honored for heroic life-saving efforts

Police officers were honored for their heroic live-saving efforts Monday night before the Lady Lake Commission.

Chief of Police Robert Tempesta presented the awards to Cpl. Heather Couch and Officer Devin Daniels.

Couch and fellow officers responded July 23 to the Cove Apartments for a medical emergency. A female patient was found in a prone position with no pulse, dilated pupils and appeared to have vomited prior to losing consciousness. Couch started CPR while waiting for EMS personnel to arrive. Couch was told by a roommate that the woman was on prescription medication. Couch administered a dose of Narcan with no response from the patient. Couch continued with CPR, but the woman still was not responding. Couch administered another dose of Narcan and the patient reacted positively by coughing up debris from her airway and was able to breathe on her own. EMS arrived and took over medical care.

“Cpl. Couch’s reaction was calm and her training to recognize the symptoms of an overdose saved the life of a person that may have died if not for her actions,” the police chief said in presenting the award.

Two officers prevent woman from hanging herself

Officer Dennis Pranouskes on Sept. 22 was dispatched to an attempted suicide call. The caller reported that a female was standing on a chair in her garage with a rope around her neck. Upon arrival, Pranouskes observed the female proceed to jump off the chair and hang herself. Pranouskes was able to gain entry through the front door and lifted the woman to remove tension off the rope but was she was already unconscious.

Officer Daniels arrived on the scene and was able to cut the rope free. The female was treated and referred for assistance.

“Officer Pranouskes’ quick action to lift the female to remove the tension from the rope and Officer Daniels arrival on scene to cut the rope free, saved the life of a person that may have died if not for both of their actions,” Tempesta said in presenting the award to Daniels.

Pranouskes could not be at Monday night’s commission meeting due to his participation in a training opportunity.