Villager loses driver’s license after taking golf cart for ride on Florida Turnpike

A Villager who took her new golf cart for a ride on the Florida Turnpike has lost her driver’s license.

Carol Lynn Crispino, 64, who lives at 760 Kauska Way in the Fruitland Park section of The Villages, was driving a brown 2021 Yamaha golf cart at 8:15 p.m. Sept. 4 when a Road Ranger spotted her traveling south on the turnpike near Exit 304. The golf cart was traveling at about 25 miles per hour. The New York native was directed to the Okahumpka Service Plaza where she admitted to a trooper from the Florida Highway Patrol that she had “about three drinks with dinner at Brownwood Square in The Villages,” the report said. She provided breath samples that registered .150 and .157 blood alcohol content.

Last week in Sumter County Court, she pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for six months and has been placed on probation for one year. She also has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

She previously paid a $166 ticket charging her with improper operation of a golf cart on a roadway.