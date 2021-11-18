76.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 18, 2021
Wildwood basketball and volleyball teams will be seeking support from community

By Staff Report

There will be two fund raisers on Saturday, Nov. 20, sponsored by the Wildwood Wildcat Booster Club. One will be at Publix at Colony Plaza where the Wildwood Middle High School basketball team will be selling Discount Cards to support their basketball program. They will be there from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Also, the Wildwood Wildcats girl’s volleyball team will be at Winn-Dixie at Pinellas Plaza selling Discount Cards to help buy new uniforms. They will be there from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Discount Cards offer significant discounts at 41 restaurants and merchants, and are good through December 2022.

