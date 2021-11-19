Award-winning sports journalist Steve Day was known for thoroughbred reporting

Award-winning sports journalist Steve Day, who was known for reporting on thoroughbreds, has died.

Day worked for several years as a correspondent for Villages-News.com and prior to that he was a long-time sports reporter for The Villages Daily Sun.

The Fruitland Park resident passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 16 following a long bout with several illnesses.

“Steve Day was one of a kind,” said Villages-News.com Editor Meta Minton, who worked with Day for many years. “He had stories about everyone and he knew everybody. He will be sorely missed.”

Day moved to Fruitland Park 30 years ago from Louisville, Ky.

Day attended Louisville Butler High School and graduated from Louisville Southern High School. He played basketball at Jefferson Community College and also attended Eastern Kentucky University. Day was a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels and a Lutheran by faith. He enjoyed being around horses, dogs, waterways, Bible stories, nature and shooting the breeze with his friends and acquaintances. He especially enjoyed trips to Keeneland Race Course with his wife.

He is survived by his supportive and loyal wife of 38 years Mary Jean Day, his dear son Adam Harrison Day, daughter Stephanie Michelle Wells, two grandchildren Taylor and Jon and a great grand daughter. He was predeceased by his father Norman Jean Day, his mother Dorothy Helen Day and brother Phillip Matthew Day.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m Saturday, Dec. 4 at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake.