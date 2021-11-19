Marjorie Lillian Jensen, formerly from Ft. Morgan, CO, passed away October 16, 2021 in The Villages, Florida. Margie was born in Eaton, Colorado along with an identical twin – Marguerite Wright – to Sven August and Amanda Caroline Johnson. She was one of twelve children. She graduated from Wiggins High School with the class of 1948, then moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming where she worked for First National Bank of Cheyenne. Margie married Donald E Jensen and they farmed in the Wiggins and Ft. Morgan area for 62 years, before moving to Florida full time in 2013. Margie was a charter member of the Lutheran Church of our Redeemer and very active with the church circle, and Bible School. Her heart belonged in this church. Margie also was very active in the Women’s Bowling Association. She taught numerous kids to bowl at gold Crown Lanes. She and her girlfriends went to the National Bowling Tournament 30 years in a row, renting a van and driving to all parts of the United States. Being of Swedish decent, she was also known for her baking, sewing and knitting. We all have quilts, afghans, Christmas stocking, etc. we will cherish forever.

Marjorie leaves behind, one sister, Betty Jean, daughter in law Cindy Jensen of Weldona, son, Larry (Merry) of Ft. Morgan, daughter Donna McDaniel of The Villages, Florida, and son Lee (Jen) of Oxford, Florida, 5 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, 10 brothers and sisters, her husband of 66 years, Don, and her eldest son Gary, and daughter in law Courtney.

Celebration of her life will be November 20, 2021 at 1pm at the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, Ft. Morgan, CO. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall.