83-year-old Villager who blamed Trump for golf cart crash back in jail again

By Meta Minton
An 83-year-old Villager who last year blamed then-President Trump for a golf cart crash has landed back behind bars.

Cary De Van, who lives in the Broyhill Villas in the Village of Ashland, was booked at 11:09 p.m. Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center. He is charged with failure to appear in court. Bond was set at $2,000.

The Philadelphia, Pa. native’s legal trouble started on July 30, 2020 after crashing his golf cart in a golf cart tunnel in the vicinity of Buena Vista Boulevard and Rainey Trail. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, the golf cart had a broken axle and was missing its windshield. De Van told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies he had been “watching President Trump on TV then got really mad at what he said,” according to the report. That’s when he started pouring the vodka. By the time the crash occurred, De Van was “not able to stand under his own power” during field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .149 and .148 blood alcohol content.

As a result of that arrest, De Van’s license was suspended. However, he was caught back behind the wheel in January in Ocklawaha. He claimed he did not know his license had been suspended. That case is still pending in Marion County Court.

